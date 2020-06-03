This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
10 new cases and Italy re-opens to European tourists: Today's Covid-19 main points

Eight deaths and 10 new cases were reported by health officials last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS last night confirmed the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland in weeks, when 10 cases were reported.

However, officials also confirmed that a further 8 people with coronavirus have died in Ireland.

On the international front, Italy will re-open to tourists across Europe from today, three months after the country shut down because of the virus which ravaged the country.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Health officials last night confirmed that a further 8 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 10 new confirmed cases.
  • Simon Harris has said that protests that don’t allow for social distancing “are not possible” at the moment, following a large Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dublin on Monday.
  • More than 50% of respondents to a new poll by the Global Drugs Survey say they have increased the frequency of their drinking since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented.
  • Ryanair has revealed that its traffic fell by 99.5% to just 701 scheduled flights in May compared with 2019.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Italy has reopened to travellers from Europe, three months after the country went into its coronavirus lockdown.
  • Brazil’s death toll from the virus has surpassed 30,000 people – the fourth-highest in the world – as Covid-19 continues to spread through Latin America.
  • Global stock markets rose yesterday as countries around the world continue to ease their coronavirus restrictions.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

