10 new cases and Italy re-opens to European tourists: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS last night confirmed the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland in weeks, when 10 cases were reported.

However, officials also confirmed that a further 8 people with coronavirus have died in Ireland.

On the international front, Italy will re-open to tourists across Europe from today, three months after the country shut down because of the virus which ravaged the country.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Simon Harris has said that protests that don’t allow for social distancing “are not possible” at the moment, following a large Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dublin on Monday.

More than 50% of respondents to a new poll by the Global Drugs Survey say they have increased the frequency of their drinking since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented.

Ryanair has revealed that its traffic fell by 99.5% to just 701 scheduled flights in May compared with 2019.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Italy has reopened to travellers from Europe, three months after the country went into its coronavirus lockdown.

Brazil’s death toll from the virus has surpassed 30,000 people – the fourth-highest in the world – as Covid-19 continues to spread through Latin America.

Global stock markets rose yesterday as countries around the world continue to ease their coronavirus restrictions.