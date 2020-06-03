10 new cases and Italy re-opens to European tourists: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS last night confirmed the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland in weeks, when 10 cases were reported.
However, officials also confirmed that a further 8 people with coronavirus have died in Ireland.
On the international front, Italy will re-open to tourists across Europe from today, three months after the country shut down because of the virus which ravaged the country.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Health officials last night confirmed that a further 8 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 10 new confirmed cases.
- Simon Harris has said that protests that don’t allow for social distancing “are not possible” at the moment, following a large Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dublin on Monday.
- More than 50% of respondents to a new poll by the Global Drugs Survey say they have increased the frequency of their drinking since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented.
- Ryanair has revealed that its traffic fell by 99.5% to just 701 scheduled flights in May compared with 2019.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- Italy has reopened to travellers from Europe, three months after the country went into its coronavirus lockdown.
- Brazil’s death toll from the virus has surpassed 30,000 people – the fourth-highest in the world – as Covid-19 continues to spread through Latin America.
- Global stock markets rose yesterday as countries around the world continue to ease their coronavirus restrictions.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
