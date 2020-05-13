Mother and daughter die in Antrim crash involving a quad bike and tractor

A WOMAN AND a young girl have died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Antrim yesterday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle at around 4.50pm yesterday.

The two, understood to be mother and daughter, were killed in the collision involving a quad bike and a tractor, the PSNI said.

A second young girl was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

The Whitepark Road was closed until the early hours of this morning but has now re-opened.

A full investigation is underway and PSNI officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the collision on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1392 12/05/20.