Man (80s) dies after being hit by car in Clare

A MAN IN his 80s has died after he was hit by a car in Clare last night.

At about 7.45pm last night, a car collided with the man who was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the R352, Mountshannon, Co Clare. The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7.30pm and 8pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.