Motorcyclist (30s) dies after Co Clare collision

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his late 30s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 4.05pm on the M18 in Shannon.

It’s understood the motorcycle collided with a car travelling in the same direction.

Units of Clare County Fire Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service resources and gardaí.

Additional units of the fire service from Ennis station were also sent to the scene. Efforts to resuscitate the injured man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The driver and four passengers of the car were not injured and didn’t require medical attention.

The road is closed and investigators are at the scene. The road will remain closed tonight and is expected to open again in the early hours of tomorrow. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the N18 around the time of the collision to contact them if they witnessed anything, has any information or dashcam footage that might assist them with their investigation.

Gardaí at Shannon can be contacted on 061 365900.