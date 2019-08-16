This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There's an outbreak of crayfish plague in a Kilkenny river

Crayfish plague has been detected in eight other Irish rivers in the past four years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Aug 2019, 1:55 PM
36 minutes ago 3,177 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4769197
Image: Shutterstock/francesco de marco
Image: Shutterstock/francesco de marco

AN OUTBREAK OF CRAYFISH plague has been confirmed in the River Nore, Co Kilkenny, bringing the total of Irish rivers where it’s been detected to eight.

The disease is threatening Ireland’s native and globally-endangered white-clawed crayfish; in Europe, the plague has decimated crayfish numbers. Ireland now holds the largest population of the white-clawed crayfish in Europe. 

This plague is spread by being carried by a North American species of crayfish.

In a previous press release issued by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Marine Institute, “it is predicted the disease will wipe out the crayfish from the river system”.

Other rivers that have been confirmed to contain crayfish plague in recent years are:

  • River Bruskey/Erne (Co Cavan; detected 2015)
  • River Suir (Co Tipperary/Waterford, detected 2017)
  • River Deel (Co Limerick, 2017)
  • River Barrow (Co Carlow 2017)
  • River Lorrha (Co Tipperary, 2017)
  • River Al (Westmeath, 2018)
  • River Maigue (Co Limerick, 2019)
  • River Clare (Co. Galway/Mayo, 2019).

The government and other wildlife authorities are advising people to adopt emergency containment measures if using these rivers.

Water users are asked not to move water sports and angling equipment out of these rivers, or if they are, to Check, Clean and thoroughly Dry all equipment for 48 hours, to reduce the chances of spreading the plague. 

The advice is to power-steam wash equipment at a suitably high temperature (at least above 65 degrees), or use power washers at service stations.

You can also disinfect everything using an approved disinfectant such as Milton, Virkon Aquatic (3mg/L), Proxitane (30mg/L) or an iodine-based product for 15 minutes.

Items difficult to soak can be sprayed or wiped down with disinfectant. Engine coolant water or residual water in boats and kayaks should be drained and where possible flushed out with disinfectant.

Any suspected sighting of many dead or dying native white-clawed crayfish should be reported with photos here if possible.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie