Two men arrested in relation to fatal explosion at Creeslough service station

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to the 2022 explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on 7 October, 2022.

In a statement, gardaí said the men (both aged in their 50s) were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

“Both men are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí said that the investigation was being coordinated from Milford Garda station, where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

“The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU),” gardaí said in a statement.

The explosion occurred just after 3pm in the afternoon on Friday, 7 October, in the busy service station.

Gardaí previously said in October last year that they had followed 1,350 lines of enquiry and in excess of 900 statements had been taken.

The 10 people who died in the tragedy were: Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; Sydney native James O’Flaherty; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; shop worker Martina Martin; 14-year-old Leona Harper; and carpenter Hugh Kelly.