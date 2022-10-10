Forensic examinations continue in Creeslough as books of condolences open across the country

Gardaí are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in the Co Donegal village

FORENSIC EXAMINATIONS ARE continuing at the site of Friday’s explosion in Creeslough, Donegal as investigators attempt to establish the cause of the blast which killed ten people.

An Garda Siochana have said it is being treated as a “tragic accident” with the cause currently understood to be connected with a gas leak at a building on the site.

Books of condolences are being opened across the country today in tribute to the victims, while An Post has announced it will be accepting donations for fundraising to help the stricken community.

One of the first funerals for the ten victims will be held tomorrow in the village at St Michael’s Church, for 49-year-old Martin McGill.

On Wednesday, James O’Flaherty, 48, will be laid to rest in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

Eight other people died in the blast: 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Vigils were held across the weekend in the county. One gathering in Milford saw people come together at the top of the town to pay their respects, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

People at a vigil in Milford Source: Brian Lawless/PA

A vigil was held in Letterkenny for teenager Leona Harper, while hundreds lined the road holding candles to pay their respects to Jessica Gallagher, 24.

There were similar scenes in the town of Castlefinn, where a moment of prayer was held before a two-minute silence.

Musician Marian Harper-Coleman played the song Cutting The Corn In Creeslough on the button accordion.

An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the cause, though at this stage it is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Louise Devine with her daughter Lilly Hegarty, eight, at a vigil in Milford Source: Brian Lawless/PA

During a briefing on Saturday, gardaí said forensic science experts from the National Technical Bureau had travelled from Dublin to examine the scene in Creeslough.

Sources have told The Journal that the belief among investigators is that the blast was caused by a gas leak inside the building.

Pope Francis expressed support, sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

Emergency services have praised members of the community who helped at the scene of a devastating explosion in Co Donegal which left 10 people dead.

HSE Western Region chief ambulance officer JJ McGowan paid tribute to the many volunteers who had come to the assistance of first responders in Creeslough.

Mr McGowan told RTE News: “They were doing momentous work. People in flip-flops, shorts, t-shirts removing rubble and debris.

“This (recovery operation) lasted up to 22, 24 hours, and that was very difficult for the crews on scene.

“(For) the community here in Creeslough, it really is a momentous task what they have to deal with in the next few days ahead to get over this and try and bring back any sense of normality to the lives of the people here.”

It comes as hundreds of people gathered at vigils in memory of the 10 people lost in Friday’s blast.

Additional reporting by Press Association