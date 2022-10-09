Gardaí name the 10 victims of Creeslough explosion

THE 10 VICTIMS of the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough in Co Donegal have been named by Gardaí.

Tributes have poured in for the victims and their families after the search and recovery operation was concluded yesterday.

The 10 victims are:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years

Some of the victims were named locally overnight.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of the explosion. The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

Post mortems will continue over the next few days.

One man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital in Dublin.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.