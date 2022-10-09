Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Gardaí name the 10 victims of Creeslough explosion

10 people were killed in the explosion in a filling station.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 49,143 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5888698

Updated 1 hour ago

THE 10 VICTIMS of the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough in Co Donegal have been named by Gardaí.

Tributes have poured in for the victims and their families after the search and recovery operation was concluded yesterday.

The 10 victims are:

  • James O Flaherty, 48 years

311437154_471792088317983_8479322298905453787_n

  • Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

311423224_471792418317950_6566412447374155026_n

  • Martin McGill, 49 years

311408664_471792878317904_4731473631244385789_n

  • Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

310530781_471792358317956_1871324844973307145_n

  • Hugh Kelly, 59 years

311444245_471792544984604_9142251168234333461_n

  • Martina Martin, 49 years

309539435_471792641651261_6432723900965752250_n

  • Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

311323020_471793521651173_5611164912354376913_n

 

311418725_471818621648663_5847252092919398531_n

  • Leona Harper, 14 years

311371378_471794278317764_8325238161387138974_n

Some of the victims were named locally overnight.

Related Reads

09.10.22 Creeslough woman: 'Our small community is shell-shocked - we will never be the same again'
08.10.22 A village - its heart ripped out - struggles to comprehend the scale of tragedy
08.10.22 Gardaí believe that the cause of the Creeslough blast was a 'tragic accident'

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of the explosion. The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

Post mortems will continue over the next few days.

One man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital in Dublin.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Read next:

