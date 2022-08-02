Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

'Significant increases' in online fraud during first half of this year, garda figures show

Bogus tradesman fraud also increased by 81% in the first six months of this year compared to 2021.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 2:09 PM
30 minutes ago 776 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831150
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

“SIGNIFICANT INCREASES” HAVE continued in rates of online fraud in the first half of this year, according to new garda crime statistics. 

Comparing crime figures from the first six months of 2022 to the same period in 2021, gardaí said fraud offences are down by 2% on last year but there has been a continued sizeable increase in online fraud.

Account take over fraud increased by 128% on last year, accommodation fraud by 58% and bogus tradesman fraud by 81%. 

Technology-based fraud such as phishing increased significantly during the pandemic. Most other types of fraud decreased during this time. 

Burglaries on homes are also up by one-third on last year but they have reduced by 38% since 2019. 

Personal robbery incidents have also increased by 164% since 2021 but remain down by almost half compared to 2019. 

Blackmail and extortion offences have increased by a sizeable 227% in the first half of this year compared to figures in the same time period in 2019. 

Theft or unauthorised taking of vehicles also increased by 77% so far this year compared to 2021. Gardaí said a “significant portion” of this rise is related to thefts of second hand imported vehicles and electric scooters. 

Fatal road crashes increased by 62% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021. 

More than 4,000 drivers have been arrested in the first six months of 2022 for offences of driving while intoxicated. 

Reported incidents of rape have increased by 23% on last year but sexual offences overall reduced by 3% in the same time period. 

There has been a 13% increase in domestic abuse incidents attended by gardaí this year compared to last year.

Gardaí said any increases around sexual assault figures may relate to people being “increasingly more likely to report sexual crime” alongside improved garda data quality and recording, as opposed to solely an increased level of incidents taking place.  

The quantity of drug detections has reduced but the volume of drugs being seized is increasing, gardaí said.   

Rates of murder increased by 7% this year compared to the first half of last year. 

But attempted murder rates reduced by one-quarter on last year and by 68% on 2019. 

A statement on the provision crime statistics for the first half of this year emphasised that Covid-19 public health measures in 2021 and 2020 “had a significant effect on crime, with most types of crime reporting reductions”.

Periods of lockdown restrictions in particular had a “large impact on many types of crime”, the garda statement said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie