Man arrested after CAB seizes cash, luxury watches and designer handbags

A MAN HAS been arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized more than €35,000 in cash and a number of luxury items following raids at 15 locations across Ireland today.

The searches were carried out in counties Dublin, Meath, Louth and Cork as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime, who were deemed to have laundered the proceeds of crime through property investments.

During the course of the searches, officers seized over €20,000 and £14,600 Sterling (equivalent to over €16,500) in cash, two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches and one Hublot watch, and a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags.

Documents, records and files were also seized, along with devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives.

The operation involved more than 100 CAB staff and Garda personnel at 15 different locations throughout the country.

The man was arrested for an offence of money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said that the proceeds of crime investigation remains ongoing.