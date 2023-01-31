Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 31 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Garda Press Office
# Criminal Assets Bureau
Man arrested after CAB seizes cash, luxury watches and designer handbags
Raid were carried out at 15 locations today.
4.2k
2
51 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized more than €35,000 in cash and a number of luxury items following raids at 15 locations across Ireland today.

The searches were carried out in counties Dublin, Meath, Louth and Cork as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime, who were deemed to have laundered the proceeds of crime through property investments.

During the course of the searches, officers seized over €20,000 and £14,600 Sterling (equivalent to over €16,500) in cash, two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches and one Hublot watch, and a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags.

Documents, records and files were also seized, along with devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives.

The operation involved more than 100 CAB staff and Garda personnel at 15 different locations throughout the country.

The man was arrested for an offence of money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said that the proceeds of crime investigation remains ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     