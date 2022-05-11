#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Croatian woman allowed abortion amid public outrage

Abortion in Croatia is becoming more restricted as religious pressure sways doctors to refuse it citing moral grounds.

By AFP Wednesday 11 May 2022, 10:20 PM
37 minutes ago 4,974 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761356
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, 2020
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, 2020
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, 2020
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A CROATIAN WOMAN who was denied an abortion although her foetus had serious health issues was allowed to undergo the procedure, a minister said today, in a case that sparked nationwide outrage.

The story rocked the European Union country where Catholic Church-backed conservative groups aspire to curb the right to abortion, which is legal until the 10th week of pregnancy.

After that period it can be performed if the health of the mother or foetus is seriously jeopardised, as well as in cases of rape or incest.

But abortion is becoming more restricted as rising religious pressure sways doctors to refuse it citing moral grounds.

Nearly 60% of gynaecologists in Croatia’s public hospitals refuse to perform abortion on moral grounds, official figures show.

The unborn child of Mirela Cavajda was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in late April, in the sixth month of pregnancy.

Doctors told the 39-year-old, who already has one child, that the foetus would either die or if born would have serious defects, she told local media.

They advised Cavajda to seek help in neighbouring Slovenia.

Meanwhile, four public hospitals in the capital Zagreb refused to carry out the abortion without explanation or saying they could not confirm the diagnosis or lacked the necessary conditions.

But Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros today said a medical “commission allowed the termination of (Cavajda’s) pregnancy”.

“The situation is extremely difficult” as the MRI scan of her foetus’s brain showed, he told reporters.

That is why the commission estimated that “both medical and legal preconditions for the approval of abortion have been met”, the minister said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The case sparked anger among rights groups and many in the Balkan country.

On Thursday, rallies in support of Cavajda and against the deterioration of women’s reproductive health will be held in Zagreb and several other cities.

Nearly 90% of Croatia’s population of 3.9 million are Catholic and the Church remains immensely influential.

In 2017, the country’s top court rejected the calls of Church-backed conservatives to ban abortion.

It also ordered the parliament to adopt a new law on abortion regulations and ruled that the current one, dating back to the 1970s, was outdated.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie