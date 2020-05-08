This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CSO figures reveal significant drop in number of people satisfied in life

The figures also show an increase in alcohol use and smoking, as well as a feeling of loneliness.

By Conor McCrave Friday 8 May 2020, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,975 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094690
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Claire Fraser Photography
Stock image
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Claire Fraser Photography

THE NUMBER OF people who report a high satisfaction with life has dropped significantly during the current Covid-19 pandemic, according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Some 12.2% of the 1,362 people surveyed rated their overall life satisfaction as high compared to 44% of people during the same survey in 2018. 

Meanwhile, just over four in ten – or 42.4% – of respondents rated their satisfaction with personal relationships as high in April 2020, falling from approximately six in 10 in both 2013 and 2018.

Over a quarter – or 26.6% – of respondents reported feeling lonely at least some of the time, up from 16.9% in 2018, while over one in five – or 20.6% – of respondents aged 70 and over were very concerned about household stress from confinement.

The share of respondents aged 18-34 who felt they could not access non-material help such as somebody to talk to or help with doing something in April 2020 was over four times higher than the corresponding figure in 2018, increasing from 3.4% to 16.0%.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 21.22.35 Source: CSO

Other concerns highlighted in the survey from the CSO pointed to an increase in alcohol use and smoking

Over four in 10 – or 41.8% – respondents that were very concerned about household stress from confinement reported an increase in alcohol consumption and just over three in 10 – or 30.4% – respondents that felt lonely at least some of the time in the past four weeks reported an increase in alcohol consumption.

Just over three in 10 smokers – or 30.5% – reported an increase in tobacco consumption since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

Female respondents were considerably more likely to increase consumption of junk food than men, at 54.3% compared to 35.6%.

Meanwhile, in relation to compliance with government advice and guidelines relating to Covid-19, almost nine in 10 – or 88.4% – of female respondents rated their compliance with Covid-19 government advice and guidelines as high, compared with just over seven in 10 – or 72.5% – of male respondents. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie