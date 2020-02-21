This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concerns raised after Cork doctors, rather than radiographers, did x-rays on patients with coronavirus symptoms

Junior doctors at Cork University Hospital were left having to do chest x-rays instead of the radiographers.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Feb 2020, 12:05 AM
52 minutes ago 4,072 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014927
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised after it emerged that x-rays on patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms were carried out by doctors rather than radiographers at Cork University Hospital (CUH). 

Reports emerged on social media earlier this week that non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs), also known as junior doctors, at CUH were left having to do the chest x-rays on these particular patients instead of radiographers, who are specifically trained in medical imaging. 

The Department of Health has not confirmed any cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date. 

In a letter sent to doctors this week, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said it has been in contact with CUH about the situation. 

“We have had it confirmed that the policy of having NCHDs conduct chest x-rays in the isolation room in the Emergency Department of CUH is historical,” the IMO said. 

The IMO added that CUH has confirmed to it that “this policy has been reviewed and that, from now on, such x-rays will be undertaken by radiographers, as is the case in other hospitals”.

It is unclear why the situation arose and why radiographers were not doing the x-rays. One suggestion on Twitter was that it was a policy designed to limit the number of people who came in contact with a patient who potentially had Covid-19. 

Director of the Irish Patients Association Stephen McMahon expressed concern about junior doctors taking over the role of radiographers.

“We’re concerned about the competencies of juniors doctors to take over the role of radiographers,” he said. 

McMahon said the issue should be referred to the National Public Health Emergency Team “for their urgent attention”. 

When asked by TheJournal.ie if the situation at CUH is cause for worry amount patients going for x-rays, the HSE’s Director of National Services Joe Ryan said “no, not at all”. 

“There’s no reason for fear, everybody in our hospitals are trained if somebody does come in [with coronavirus symptoms],” Ryan said. 

“We put them in isolation, we observe all of the protocols around cleaning around those particular patients, the [personal protective equipment] is worn by staff … they have to clean again before they go out and go near anybody else,” he said. 

“So, all those procedures are in place to protect the patients and well as protecting our own staff.” 

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie