Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Culture Night is taking place on 20 September: Check out what's on in your county

Poetry, music and theatre are just some of the cultural events taking place next month.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 6:20 PM
36 minutes ago 2,662 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753947
Laoise Maguire and David Ogumefu at the launch of the Culture Night 2019 programme.
Laoise Maguire and David Ogumefu at the launch of the Culture Night 2019 programme.
Laoise Maguire and David Ogumefu at the launch of the Culture Night 2019 programme.

DANCE, POETRY AND a fire show are just some of the performances to expect at the annual Culture Night taking place across Ireland on 20 September. 

Over 4,000 free events will be taking place on the night, with everything from animation and light projections to readings and open-air concerts.

Events will also be taking place in Abu Dhabi, Paris and Leeds. 

Culture Night has been taking place since 2006 across Ireland and organisers said that over 400,000 people attended events at last year’s celebration. It’s organised by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht along with arts offices, local authorities and cultural organisations around Ireland.

The night will see a host of events taking place across the country. In Dublin, singer Lisa Hannigan will be performing at the Irish Museum of Modern Art while Artistic Liberties will tell the story of the historic Liberties area through photographs.     

A free, open-air concert will be held by RTÉ at the National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History. This will feature live music, spoken word performances and dance to the music of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. 

In Donegal, a performance of Waiting Tables for Godot (yes, you read that correctly) in An Grianan Theatre. In Cork city, a fire show from the Pitch’d Circus Arts Festival will light up the skies. 

Out West, Clifden in Galway will be screening a documentary called Yesterday We Were in America to celebrate 100 years since the first transatlantic flight. 

Kilkenny will see the Rhyme Rag Ensemble, a group of teenage writers, hosting a 30-minute performance of their poetry. 

For the Gaeilgeóirs, Irish language events will take place including tours of Conradh na Gaeilge and an evening of Irish set and Céilí dancing lessons, trad music and more at Áras Chrónáin Ionad Cultúir in Clondalkin.

In Dublin and Cork, complimentary bus routes will be provided to bring people to their cultural destination.   

The full programme of events can be found on their website. More events will be added closer to the time. 

