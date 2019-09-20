This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Culture Night: Here's what's on in the North and West

We’re previewing the best events for Culture Night.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 20 Sep 2019, 6:20 AM
Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan launches Culture Night 2019. Source: Julien Behal Photography

CULTURE NIGHT HAS rolled back around and once again there are a feast of events across the country – from film screenings to art exhibitions and more. 

Wherever you are, there’s something happening and this week TheJournal.ie will be highlighting the best events around the country.

We started with events in the South and the East, we’ve covered Dublin and now we want to direct you to the best events in the North and the West. 

With Culture Night starting later today, this handy guide will help you plan your perfect evening. 

Mayo

Where: Louisburgh Music School, Mayo, 8pm to 8.30pm

What: For one night only, Mayo will be home to the sounds of George Gershwin
and Dave Brubeck, thanks to a short concert by Pauline Graham and Michael Quinn.

Where: McHale Park, Castlebar, 8pm to 9.30pm

What: Drop by the Spórtlann on Culture night for a bilingual sean-nós dancing session with tutor Daithi Ó Gallachóir.

Where: Ballina Quay, 7pm to 10pm

What: Female artists in the area are fighting back against the centuries of neglect of female artists by staging a collection of female self-portraits called ‘Strong Women in the Community’. 

Clare

Where: To be announced…

What: If you’re anywhere near Shannon on Culture Night, keep your eyes peeled for a secret pop-up gig courtesy of God Knows, who will be performing his new single.

Where: Glór, Causeway Link, Ennis, 7pm to 8.30pm

What: Willie Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh. Surely that’s all you need to know to go and see this screening of the fantastic film At Eternity’s Gate. 

Donegal

Where: Altmore House, Mulroy Business Park, Letterkenny, 6.30pm to 8pm

What: The Lion King in Letterkenny? If it sounds too good to be true, you haven’t heard about the Zona Dance company, led by Jessica Peoples. They’ll be performing a showcase with highlights from the Lion King, Swan Lake and Disney’s lesser known Don Quixote. 

Where: 6 Church Lane, Letterkenny, 6pm to 9pm

What: Knitwear designer Michelle McCarroll Neale will be launching her latest collection on Culture Night. If you’re curious or just need a new knit, pay her studio a visit. 

Where: Port Road, Letterkenny, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

What: Donegal’s local filmmakers will once again screen their work with the help of Artworks Picture Framing. Contributing artists this year will include Steven Crane, Valerie Wurmli, Charlie Joe Doherty and Steve McCollum. 

Where: An Grianán Theatre, Port Road, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

What: The award for the best Culture Night title has to go to Waiting Tables for Godot. It’s everything you’re expecting and more – think Beckett coupled a surreal twist on Faulty Towers and you’re only halfway there. 

relaxing-on-a-park-bench Expect a celebration of all things Patrick Kavanagh in Monaghan. Source: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Galway

Where: St Joseph’s Court, Clifden, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

What: How much do you know about Derrigimlagh Bog in Connemara? It’s pretty significant in the history of air travel. Come to watch the screening of the documentary Yesterday We Were in America, celebrating 100 years since the first transatlantic flight. 

Where: All Saint Heritage Centre, Clonbur, 6pm to 9pm

What: We’ve been promised a food, ceol and comhrá, which is enough to convince anyone to leave the house on Culture Night. 

Sligo 

Where: Unit 2, Millbrook, JFK Parade, 7pm to 9pm

What: Check out some of the best Irish short films in Sligo, with the award-winning film Skunky Dog by James Fitzgerald one of the highlights. 

Where: The Mall, 5pm to 8pm

What: Is food your thing? Check out Global Kitchen, which will be offering yes, you guessed it, a global food experience. And honestly, it all sounds delicious.  

Cavan

Where: Town Hall, Cavan Town, 8.30pm to 10.30pm

What: The Cavan town hall will be the only place to be on Culture Night, featuring performances of poetry, prose and readings to music. Warning – there might be a mention of Brexit and the border.

Where: Ramor Theatre, Virginia, 8pm to 9.30pm

What: My Dad is Blind – a new award-winning play that centres on a dysfunctional relationship between a blind father and his sighted daughter. It’s much-hyped and a must see on Culture Night. 

Monaghan

Where: Inniskeen, 8pm to 10.30pm

What: Have a great hunger for Patrick Kavanagh? Head to Inniskeen on a September evening. Delve into the stony grey soil of Monaghan on Culture Night for an event that is sure to be epic. Expect music, poetry and a celebration of one of Ireland’s greatest poets.

