#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

'People can't be expected live on fresh air': McDonald hits out at decision to cut PUP payments

Cuts to the PUP took effect yesterday as the government announced new Covid-19 restrictions.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 7:41 AM
1 hour ago 7,216 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603781
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS come in for strong criticism over its decision to reduce the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) rates despite announcing further Covid-19 restrictions. 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told RTÉ’s Six One News that people cannot be driven out of work or have their business crushed and “expect people to live on fresh air”. 

In an address to the nation yesterday evening, Taoiseach Michéal Martin announced changes to closing hours for hospitality and fresh advice to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in-person.

Politicians agreed at Cabinet yesterday morning to require pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to have an earlier closing time of midnight effective from tomorrow night. 

The move to limit the opening hours of hospitality comes less than a month after nightclubs had reopened following a 19-month closure.

Despite the updating of Covid-19 measures, the Taoiseach said there is no plan to delay the planned cuts or renew the PUP.

As of yesterday, the €250 PUP rate reduced to €203 per week — the standard jobseeker’s rate. The PUP rate of €300 reduced to €250. 

People on the higher €350 payment have already been moved to the €300 band as of September. 

Related Read

16.11.21 'We need to act now': Taoiseach announces updated Covid-19 restrictions

The income support, introduced at the outset of the pandemic last year, is set to be scrapped altogether in February 2022.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said the decision over the PUP is “scandalous”. 

“People will lose their jobs as a result of the new restrictions, with Christmas Soon,” Murphy tweeted. 

“They should not be the ones to foot the bill for the fight against Covid,” he said. 

“The government should reopen the PUP and restore it to €350.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Justice and Social Protection Heather Humphreys said yesterday evening following the government announcement on the latest restrictions that: “We’re not in a lockdown situation as was the case previously when the PUP was needed. We’re not closing businesses down en masse.”

She added: “I also think it’s important to say that for staff in nightclubs, like bar staff, there are a lot of opportunities out there at the moment.” 

With reporting by Ian Curran and Zuzia Whelan

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie