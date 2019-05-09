Gardaí investigate after cyclist robs cash-in-transit driver in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched an investigation after a cyclist robbed a cash-in-transit driver on the northside of the city earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Tuesday, when a cash-in-transit van was making a delivery to a premises on Beaumont Road in Dublin 9.

During the delivery, a man on a pedal bicycle approached the security guard demanding cash and stole the cash box from him.

The cyclist then fled towards Trim Road with the cash box.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.