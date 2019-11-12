This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drivers who dangerously overtake cyclists face automatic fine and penalty points from today

The new laws came into effect at midnight.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 5,915 Views 124 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887875
Image: Shutterstock/Dan Race
Image: Shutterstock/Dan Race

A NEW LAW which makes it an offence for motorists to dangerously overtake a cyclist has come into effect.

Since midnight, drivers caught putting cyclists at risk when overtaking them on Irish roads will be fined €120 and given three penalty points.

It follows ongoing discussions by gardaí, the Department for Transport, the Road Safety Authority, and the Attorney General to develop a legal mechanism to target drivers who put cyclists at risk when overtaking.

The introduction of the new law will be highlighted by the rollout of new signage, which will warn motorists to allow adequate space when overtaking cyclists.

The signage will urge motorists to provide for a 1m distance overtaking space in locations where the speed limit is less than 50km/h, and 1.5 metre distance overtaking space in locations where the speed limit exceeds 50 km/h.

Earlier this year, a law which would have legally required drivers to allow these proposed overtaking distances was abandoned after the Attorney General raised concerns about its enforcement.

Instead, Minister for Transport Shane Ross proposed the new law to make dangerous overtaking, specifically of a cyclist, an offence.

“Too many cyclists have frankly terrifying tales to tell of intimidatingly close passes and near misses,” the Minister said.

“And we are all sadly aware of the worrying numbers of cyclists being killed and injured on our roads, despite a downward trend in road fatalities more generally.”

The new measures were welcomed by gardaí, who hoped the increased penalties would – along with educational measures – change driver behaviour.

Related Reads

07.11.19 Shane Ross says he understands cyclist 'die ins' as he's presented with flowers for dead cyclists
19.12.18 New 'Cycling Office' announced by Ross as funding for cycling and walking set to increase

“Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road user groups and tragically this year there have been nine cyclists killed on our roads, compared with eight at this point last year,” Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said.

“Drivers must give cyclists room to cycle safely, especially when overtaking.”

Ross also announced that an appointment process would soon begin to appoint four people to the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland. The Minister intends reserving one of the posts to an individual with cycling expertise.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (124)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie