Cyclist dies after collision involving car in north Dublin

A MALE CYCLIST has died following a collision involving a car in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at around 11.45am on the R108 Road, in St Margaret’s, an area of north Dublin between Swords and Finglas.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance services.

Local diversions are in place as garda forensic collision investigators conduct their examination of the road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.