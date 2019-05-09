Cyclist dies days after collision with motorcycle in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died today following a road traffic collision in Co Wexford at the weekend.

On Sunday at 1.40pm, a 34-year-old male cyclist was in a collision with a parked motorcycle on the main road from Adamstown to Carrickbyrne, Co Wexford.

The injured man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead today.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 01 800 666 111 or any Garda station.