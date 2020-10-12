Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Offaly

A MAN IN his 60s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while cycling in Co Offaly yesterday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident that occurred in the Syngfield area of Birr at approximately 10am yesterday.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumount Hospital in Dublin where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigations and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or any road-users who may have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Birr Garda station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.