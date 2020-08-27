This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Cyclist (40s) injured after collision involving lorry in Dublin

The incident happened at around 2pm in Clondalkin.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A CYCLIST IN his 40s has been taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a lorry in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2pm on the Station Road near the junction with Crag Avenue in Clondalkin.

The male cyclist was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is currently described as critical. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Ronanstown are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

