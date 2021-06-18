Cyclist hospitalised after hit and run in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was the victim of a hit-and-run incident while riding her bike in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the junction of Cheeverstwon Road and Fortunestown Way at 8.30am that morning.

The driver, who is believed to have been travelling in a black Volkswagen Passat, failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was later taken to Tallaght Hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly interested in any witness or road user who may have dash-cam footage and was in the area at about 8am to 9am that morning.

They have asked anyone with information to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.