Monday 24 January 2022
Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

By Jane Moore Monday 24 Jan 2022, 7:13 AM
59 minutes ago 7,862 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5662984
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
A MAN IN his 70s was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while cycling in Dublin yesterday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident that occurred on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook at around 11.30am yesterday.

The cyclist was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have video footage or anyone who witnessed the incident on the Stillorgan Road (N11) to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Donnybrook Garda Station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

