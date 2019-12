FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a hospital in the Czech city of Ostrava, police have said.

Two other people have been seriously injured.

Policisté přijali oznámení o střelbě v nemocnici v Ostravě Porubě. Na místě nyní policisté zasahuji. Proběhla evakuce osob. pic.twitter.com/VrDDjii6Qp — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019 Source: Policie ČR /Twitter

Police have said they are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

The shooting took place at around 7am local time (6am Irish time).

“There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site,” regional police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova told the Czech Television network.

More to follow…

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019