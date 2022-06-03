DAA says Dublin Airport departures running 'very efficiently' this morning

DUBLIN AIRPORT’S OPERATOR has said that departures are running “very efficiently” this morning, adding that they will make sure it continues throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

DAA Head of Communications Kevin Cullinane said that people had heeded the advice to arrive two-and-a half hours before short haul flights and three-and-a-half hours before long haul flights.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, he said: “Most passengers got through security today between 30 and 45 minutes.”

“Queue times now at this hour of the morning are less than 10 minutes in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. That’s a result of the increased staff we’ve deployed for this weekend,” he said.

He said the extra security lanes were “at maximum” this morning for flights departing from 6am, with people checking in from 3am and 4am.

“We’ll be making sure that we continue that right throughout this Bank Holiday weekend,” he added.

50,000 passengers are expected to pass through Dublin Airport every day over the weekend. DAA has put additional measures in place to avoid a repeat of last weekend, which saw around 1,000 people missing their flight due to lengthy queues at the airport.

The advice to arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before a short-haul flight to Europe or the UK and at least three-and-a-half hours for long-haul flights remains in place.

However, if you are checking in a bag, you’re advised to arrive at least another hour earlier than that.

An additional 40 security staff are thought to be on duty to try to reduce the time it takes to get through screening, with ten security lanes set to be operating “at peak periods”.

Tents have also been erected outside the terminal buildings where people may have to queue at peak times.

Tents erected outside Terminal 1.

DAA has said that special consideration will be given to passengers who require assistance and passengers with an Important Flyer wristband or lanyard for autism.

Cullinane said they have also deployed extra staff for passengers who require assistance, with segregated lanes for check-in, drop-off and security in place.

“People will see a lot of people in pink high-vis vests or purple ones throughout, but particularly in the new drop off areas,” he said.

“OCS, our service provider that provides that extra assistance for any passenger that needs it, they have a new our reception desk there and they will help people as they always do.

“Anyone who needs extra time, anyone who might need wheelchair assistance, anyone who has any additional needs, especially our Important Fliers, they will be helped through the new process.”