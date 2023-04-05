Dáil may be recalled if Biden wishes to address Oireachtas, Tánaiste indicates

THE DÁIL MAY be recalled from its Easter recess if US President Joe Biden wishes to address the Houses of the Oireachtas next week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has indicated.

Biden is expected to arrive in Belfast next Tuesday, 11 April and travel to locations around Ireland before departing on Saturday, 15 April.

His visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed on 10 April 1998.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Martin said he “very much welcomes the arrival of the President”.

“He’s been a great friend of Ireland,” he said.

“Since he became President, I think his firm diplomatic position in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, in relation to Brexit and the Protocol has been effective and impactful,” the Tánaiste said.

“He’s had a long standing interest in peace in Northern Ireland, in particular.”

When asked if TDs and Senators will be recalled to Leinster House next week, Martin said that is to be confirmed.

The Dáil is currently on a break for Easter and is not due to resume until Tuesday, 18 April.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is Chancellor of Queen’s University, are also expected to visit Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in a three-day conference beginning 17 April.

People Before Profit last week confirmed plans to hold public meetings during Biden’s visit with a focus on the US’ foreign policy and the country’s promotion of its corporate and military interests.

A spokesperson said the party is “planning major meetings in cities around the country to expose US foreign policy, which is not so much about being leader of the free world and more about promoting the interests of American multinationals and the US military machine”.