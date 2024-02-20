Audit of spinal surgery spending ordered as families of children on waiting lists protest at Dáil

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has ordered a HSE audit of how Children’s Health Ireland has used €19m that was allocated to it for spinal services in 2019.

Donnelly told the Dáil tonight that at the time, this money was provided to bring the waiting lists down from four months to zero for children in need of spinal surgeries.

“As we all know, that hasn’t happened,” Donnelly said.

A spokesperson for the minister told The Journal that the audit aims to determine if the dedicated funding was spent on the areas it was intended for. There is currently no timeline for the completion of the audit.

Tomorrow the Dáil will vote on a motion that recognises that waiting lists for children waiting on spinal surgery are “too long”.

The waiting lists have been described as a “national scandal” by People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, who earlier this year repeatedly raised issues relating to children’s spinal surgeries in Temple Street in the Dáil.

The motion was initially brought forward by Sinn Féin and called on the Government to set up an independent taskforce to address the waiting lists for children with scoliosis and spina bifida. The Sinn Féin motion called for parents and clinicians to be included in the reporting process of the taskforce.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane told the Dáil during a debate on the issue last night that one of the core demands of the parents of children on waiting lists is that the proposed task force be set up independent of Children’s Health Ireland.

In response, the Government has put down a counter-motion which recognises that current waiting lists are too long but does not commit to setting up a taskforce in line with Sinn Féin’s demands.

The Government’s motion notes that 288 children are currently waiting for surgery. However Sinn Féin say 327 children are waiting on a scoliosis-related procedure.

Sinn Féin said this discrepancy is because the Government figure does not include children who are “suspended” from the lists – e.g. a child may be near the top of the list but are unwell or unfit for surgery).

TDs will vote tomorrow on whether to accept or reject the Government motion.

Speaking during the debate tonight, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly acknowledged that the state had “failed far too many of these children”.

“What is happening is inhumane,” he said.

Some of the impacted children and their families protested outside of Leinster House this evening ahead of the debate and watched on from the Dáil gallery as the motion was discussed.

Social Democrats TD Roísín Shortall told the Dáil during the debate that the Government is “incapable” of getting to grips with this issue.

“The longer these children wait, the more their spines curve; the more their organs are crushed; the more their chances of survival diminish,” she said.

Shortall added: “There’s a lot of money available in this country and if this is not a top priority, I don’t know what is.”

The Dáil vote will take place tomorrow at 8.30pm.