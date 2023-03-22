Dáil to vote this evening on eviction ban motion after tense debate

THE DÁIL IS to vote this evening on a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended until January next year.

The Sinn Féin motion states that Ireland “remains in the midst of a housing emergency” and will call for the eviction ban to be extended until January 2024.

The motion adds that by choosing to end the eviction ban on 31 March, the government has “increased the stress and insecurity experienced by the 750,000 people, including working families, living in private rented accommodation”.

Cabinet yesterday afternoon finalised the government’s counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s proposal, which includes several support measures for people affected by the ending of the ban.

A vote on Sinn Féin’s motion will come before the Dáil this evening.

Government has indicated that it will accept all eight of the Rural Independent group’s amendments, which is understood to have shored up their support for the vote tomorrow night.

If the Independent Rural group of TDs give their support, Government should have enough numbers to carry their countermotion.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday afternoon that the Government had accepted all eight ideas put forward by the group, stating he though they “made sense” and were “very much solution driven”.

The amendments, which Varadkar said were being worked on by the housing minister ahead of tomorrow include:

Removing barriers to older people in long-term nursing home care who wish to lease out their homes

Increasing the grant rates for the Croí Cónaithe refurbishment scheme

Budget 2024 tax relief measures that would be retrospective and would take in the current tax year for small landlords

The independent TDs also want the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to be amended to guarantee payment to landlords where the tenant defaults on payment of contribution to HAP effective from the 1 May 2023.

Voting against motion

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has already stated her intention to vote against the government on the motion, while a number of Independent TDs have also indicated that they will do the same.

Former Sinn Féin TD turned Independent Violet-Anne Wynne stated yesterday evening that she intends to vote against the government’s counter motion on the eviction ban and will be dissolving her “pairing” with Minister Helen McEntee.

Pairing is the term given to an agreement between the opposition and government in which the opposition will promise not to take advantage of the government being down a vote when one of their TDs is absent.

Wynne had previously been in an agreement not to vote during McEntee’s maternity leave.

A spokesperson for Wynne has clarified that when this agreement was made in the winter it was decided that it could be ended on two conditions.

“We agreed when we set up this pair that it could be severed if Deputy Wynne’s own legislation was up for a vote, or if there was an issue of enormous magnitude for constituents.”

Dáil debate

During a Dáil debate on Sinn Féin’s motion yesterday evening, the party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin told Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that the country is going to see ”levels of homeless that nobody ever thought was possible”.

The Housing Minister said the decision to end the eviction ban on 31 March “was not one that we took lightly”, but he said the Government believe it is the correct decision to take.

He said that if the Government were to extend the moratorium until the end of January, “we would only serve to shrink the number of homes available to rent”.

“If we were to do what [Sinn Féin] are asking, we would only be having this very same debate in the middle of winter, and if we were to do as you are asking, there would be no phasing out period, rather a hard cliff edge of evictions in the weeks after Christmas.

“The opposition know this, but they’re more interested in politicising the housing crisis rather than putting forward pragmatic solutions.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik called the eviction motion by Sinn Féin “compassionate”, and said that there was “no evidence” that an extension of the eviction ban would result in a reduction in supply of private rental accommodation.

She added: “But there’s nothing there from April 1. And we’re all hearing this minister, we’re all hearing this from families, from individuals in our own constituencies. You’re hearing it, I know. The homeless agencies are hearing it, local authorities are hearing it – there is no emergency accommodation available.”

She confirmed again to the Dáil that Labour would put down a motion of no confidence next week if the Government refuses to change course.

The legislation would indefinitely extend the ban, which could be lifted by order of the minister if homelessness figures fall for four months in a row.

With reporting by Jane Moore and Christina Finn