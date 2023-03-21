Dáil to debate SF motion to extend eviction ban as Labour mulls no confidence motion in govt

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 33 minutes ago
THE CABINET IS due to meet this morning to finalise the government’s counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s proposal to extend the eviction ban.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan held a “good meeting” yesterday evening, according to government sources, with broad agreement reached on the counter motion.
Work is also understood to be continuing on detailing some of the measures underway to assist the rental sector and helping to prevent homelessness.
The Sinn Féin motion will be debated later today in the Dáil and voted on tomorrow.
The motion that will be voted on states that Ireland “remains in the midst of a housing emergency” and will call for the eviction ban to be extended until January 2024.
The motion adds that by choosing to end the eviction ban on 31 March, the government has “increased the stress and insecurity experienced by the 750,000 people, including working families, living in private rented accommodation”.
The Taoiseach has already indicated that the Government has no plans to extend the eviction ban, previously stating that he doesn’t believe reimposing the ban would reverse rising homeless numbers.
The Green Party also held its weekly parliamentary party meeting yesterday evening, where it is understood the possibility of members voting against the Government on the motion, and possible sanctions for doing so, was not discussed.
It comes as Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan stated her intention to vote against the government when the Sinn Féin motion comes before the Dáil tomorrow.
Speaking to RTÉ on Sunday, Green Party chair Pauline O’Reilly said voting with the government is “the price you pay for going into government.”
The coalition will be left with a majority of just one if Hourigan votes in favour of the Sinn Féin motion, while fellow Green Party TD Patrick Costello has also been critical of the move to end the eviction ban.
Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae yesterday confirmed that he will not be voting with the government tomorrow, while other independent TDs said their support is dependent on the government accepting their amendments.
The Regional Group of Independent TDs met last night and proposed eight amendments on housing policy to be considered by the Government.
They include removing barriers to older people in long term nursing home care who wish to lease out their homes, extending the rent-a-room relief scheme to people receiving social welfare payments who rent out a room and introducing a tax relief scheme for small landlords in Budget 2024.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Independent TD for Galway East Sean Canney said another of the amendments aims to ensure that “ready-to-go projects” are brought forward “immediately as affordable houses”.
“One of our proposals is to ensure that if there are planning permissions, of which there are 70,000 in this country, ready-to-go projects and the government need to engage with the owners of these sites, and to bring them forward immediately as affordable houses,” said Canney.
“This will bring housing into the market, which will allow young couples to buy their houses, it will make sure that they’re living in houses that they will own rather than rented accommodation and the uncertainty that comes with that.”
Labour leader Ivana Bacik today told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it is likely that her party will table a vote of no confidence in the government at the end of the month.
“We have to wait and see what happens with the Government position on the Sinn Féin motion this week but it looks as if it will go ahead and this is not something we do lightly,” said Bacik.
“But we have given government every chance to change its mind. We put down a motion before the Dáil on 9 February calling on the government then to extend the eviction ban and to put in place a series of emergency measures to ensure that families wouldn’t face the cliff edge that they will now be facing from 1 April.
“Government opposed that motion, they indicated that they were considering extending the ban and every indication was that they would do so, even on a short term basis.
“Unfortunately, it seems that the decision to lift the ban was made without any evidence. They told me both me and my colleague Duncan Smith that there was no modelling in place to see what the impact of lifting the ban would be.”
