Highs of up to 29 degrees forecast for later this week

PARTS OF IRELAND will see temperatures reach 29 degrees this week, as the warm weather is set to continue.

Thursday is to be the warmest day, and Leinster is expected to get the most sun.

Tomorrow, Tuesday will also be very warm in places, with good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will reach highs of between 20 and 27 degrees.

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The midlands will be warmest, but it’ll get cloudier further west with some spots of light rain or drizzle possible.

Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday. Spells of sunshine are forecast for the east and southeast, alongside a few showers.

North Leinster could see temperatures reach 28 degrees, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

While Thursday could be even warmer in the east, showers are expected to develop over the west and northwest, turning heavy at times.

Met Éireann says the weekend will be much cooler and bring more showers.