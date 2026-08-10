File photo of people in Stephen's Green enjoying the sunshine RollingNews.ie.
Weather outlook

Highs of up to 29 degrees forecast for later this week

Thursday is set to be the warmest day, and Leinster is expected to get the most sun.
2.38pm, 10 Aug 2026
8.5k
29

PARTS OF IRELAND will see temperatures reach 29 degrees this week, as the warm weather is set to continue.

Thursday is to be the warmest day, and Leinster is expected to get the most sun.

Tomorrow, Tuesday will also be very warm in places, with good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will reach highs of between 20 and 27 degrees.

The midlands will be warmest, but it’ll get cloudier further west with some spots of light rain or drizzle possible. 

Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday. Spells of sunshine are forecast for the east and southeast, alongside a few showers.

North Leinster could see temperatures reach 28 degrees, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

While Thursday could be even warmer in the east, showers are expected to develop over the west and northwest, turning heavy at times.

Met Éireann says the weekend will be much cooler and bring more showers.

Author
View 29 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
29 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie