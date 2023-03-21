Eamon Ryan says Neasa Hourigan's plan to vote against Govt is 'not an insignificant issue'

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has said that TD Neasa Hourigan’s plans to vote against the Government in a motion to extend the eviction ban is “not insignificant”.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, where he outlined the Cabinet’s counter measures to the Sinn Féin motion on the eviction ban, Ryan said he would make his views known on the matter to his party’s parliamentary meeting before stating them publicly.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has said she will vote against the Government in a motion to extend the eviction ban.

In an op-ed for the Sunday Independent, the Dublin Central TD said the vote is not about ideology or policy but “process [and] mindset”.

She wrote: “The row over the ban in the last few weeks can be traced back to many issues — but ideology is not one of them. In truth, there is very little difference between the policy positions of the parties in Dáil Éireann — and when we come to vote on the Sinn Féin motion to extend the ban this Wednesday, it is not ideology that will be the dealbreaker.

“We, like many nations in Europe, have learned the hard way that only the State is likely to provide the kind of counter-cyclical investment and building required to deliver a steady stream of homes.

This vote is not about policy. It is about process, about mindset. It’s about a sense of urgency, and about what this housing crisis looks like on the ground. It’s about priorities.

When asked if Hourigan will lose the whip for longer than six months, as was the case the last time she voted against Government, Ryan said this morning that “it will be a matter for the parliamentary party to decide. We have our rules and our mechanisms – we will follow those”.

‘Not insignificant’

He said Hourigan voting against Government is “not an insignificant issue”.

“We need people to vote for us in Government, with us in Government, because that gives us strength in Government to be able to deliver what the people who voted for us what they want,” he said.

“You have strength when you vote together,” added Ryan.

Hourigan is a frequent critic of the government, in which the Greens are a junior partner. She was previously suspended from the party from her for voting against the coalition on an issue related to the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

In 2020, she was sanctioned by the party after she voted against the Government’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill.

When asked about other criticisms from within his own party, Ryan maintained that his party members have been “very supportive” of the approach taken to deal with tenants’ rights, adding that the new measures agreed today will be transformative.

Ryan said the Green Party was centrally involved in ensuring that the measures announced a number of weeks ago for when the eviction ban is lifted go further.

“That’s radical, that’s significant change,” he said.