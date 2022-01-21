Covid-19: 11,161 new cases announced in Ireland, 892 in hospital and 88 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 6,597 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,564 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Wednesday.

As of 8am this morning, 892 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that 52 deaths were notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 6,087.

Yesterday, there were 5,523 cases of Covid-19 reported by PCR, there were 5,048 cases by antigen tests, with 896 people in hospital and 90 in ICU.

The Taoiseach will address the country on the easing of restrictions at 6pm this evening.