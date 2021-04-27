Garda investigation launched after woman (30s) seriously assaulted on Dublin's Dame Street

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the serious assault of a woman that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dublin 2 area.

The assault occurred on Dame Street between 4am and 5am.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward and to any persons who may have been in the Dame Street area between 4am and 5am to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who have camera footage to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.