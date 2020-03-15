This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 15 March, 2020
Darkness into Light fundraising event cancelled over coronavirus fears

Over 200,000 people were expected to attend events across the country in May.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 1:38 PM
41 minutes ago 6,337 Views 7 Comments
Over 200,000 people take part in the Darkness into Light event every year.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE ANNUAL DARKNESS into Light fundraising event, which was set to take place in May, has been called off because of fears about Covid-19. 

Thousands of people gather in the early morning for the charity event, which this year was set to take place on 9 May. 

Organisers Pieta said that it was expecting 250,000 people to come together in the pre-dawn in almost 20 countries worldwide for the event. 

The event has now been postponed to the autumn. Last year, over 168 venues throughout the country took part.

“The event will indeed take place, but at a more appropriate time when the threat of the coronavirus has passed. We are assessing an autumn date and will confirm this as soon as possible,” CEO Elaine Austin said today. 

Pieta is warning that the decision leaves the charity with a “very significant funding gap”. 

The charity provides support and counselling to anyone engaging in self-harm or has suicidal thoughts, and to families who have been touched by suicide. 

“The need for public support for Pieta is greater than ever, especially now when so many people are feeling stressed and anxious during this time of crisis,” Austin said. 

She asked that anyone who planned to attend the event to donate to Pieta. 

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48

  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Dominic McGrath
