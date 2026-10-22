Delays on Dart and commuter services after vehicle hits Sandymount crossing barrier

DART AND COMMUTER passengers are facing delays this morning after a vehicle struck level-crossing barriers in Sandymount.

Irish Rail said delays of between 15 and 20 minutes were expected, with services disrupted between Sydney Parade and Lansdowne Road.

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Crews were sent to the scene after the barriers were struck shortly after 7.20am.

The incident is also expected to cause knock-on delays to rail services travelling through Dublin city centre.

Passengers on the Maynooth line have faced separate delays due to a technical issue with a train in Maynooth earlier today. Two morning services departed late.

Irish Rail said a further update on the disruption in Sandymount would follow.