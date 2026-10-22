Irish Rail

Delays on Dart and commuter services after vehicle hits Sandymount crossing barrier

Passengers have been warned of delays of up to 20 minutes and knock-on disruption through the city centre.
8.59am, 22 Oct 2026
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DART AND COMMUTER passengers are facing delays this morning after a vehicle struck level-crossing barriers in Sandymount.

Irish Rail said delays of between 15 and 20 minutes were expected, with services disrupted between Sydney Parade and Lansdowne Road.

Crews were sent to the scene after the barriers were struck shortly after 7.20am.

The incident is also expected to cause knock-on delays to rail services travelling through Dublin city centre.

Passengers on the Maynooth line have faced separate delays due to a technical issue with a train in Maynooth earlier today. Two morning services departed late.

Irish Rail said a further update on the disruption in Sandymount would follow.

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