Megadeth cancel most 2019 shows as frontman Dave Mustaine reveals cancer diagnosis

US HEAVY METAL band Megadeth have cancelled most of their 2019 shows after the founder Dave Mustaine announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Mustaine, who is the vocalist and guitarist in Megadeth, announced the news on Instagram and on the band’s website last night.

On Instagram, Mustaine said: “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate.”

The band will still play the five-day Megacruise event announced in October 2018, which will see Megadeth joined by Anthrax, Testament and a host of other heavy metal bands for a metal-themed concert and cruise.

One of the best-known figures in heavy metal, the 57-year-old Mustaine was originally a member of heavy metal giants Metallica, before being fired from the band in 1983.

He went on to found Megadeth and the band released its first album Killing is My Business… and Business is Good in 1985.

Mustaine said he had already begun treatment and promised that the band would return to touring as soon as possible. He also said that Megadeth would be working on producing a new album. The title track of the band’s last album, Dystopia, won best metal performance at the Grammys in 2017.

The band had been due to tour North and South America in the coming months.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted,” Mustaine said.