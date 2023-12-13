Tánaiste to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London today

TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is to travel to London today to meet with the new UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.

The former UK prime minister was appointed foreign secretary last month.

This will be the first meeting between the two men in their roles as foreign ministers.

Martin and Cameron are expected to discuss the efforts to restore the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland, and to share perspectives on wider foreign policy issues including the crisis in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They will also discuss operation of the Windsor Framework.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said it is vital that the two governments strengthen their relationship.

“The partnership between us is the bedrock for ensuring continued peace and prosperity across these islands. I look forward therefore to developing a close and open working relationship with Foreign Secretary Cameron.

“Thirty years ago this week, Albert Reynolds and John Major, together achieved the Downing Street Declaration. This joint work enabled the ceasefires and set the scene for the talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement. The Declaration heralded intensified cooperation between the two Governments, and a shared analysis that led, ultimately, to peace,” said Martin.

“My visit is also an important opportunity to focus on wider foreign policy concerns, including the crisis in the Middle East which both the Foreign Secretary and I have visited recently.

“My view remains clear – the international community should insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.

The UK abstained in a vote on a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Out of the 15 members on the council, 13 voted in favour of the resolution. The US was the only country to block it, and the UK abstained.

“Civilians must be protected, hostages must be released and humanitarian access at scale should be provided as a matter of urgency. It will also be important that the EU and the UK maintain our close cooperation in delivering support for Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression,” said the Tánaiste.