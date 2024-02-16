Advertisement
File image of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Alamy Stock Photo
Alexei Navalny

UK says Putin 'should be accountable' for Navalny's death, Tánaiste calls it reminder of 'repressive' regime

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said Navalny’s death ‘underpins lack of protection of human rights in Russia’.
1 hour ago

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY and former prime minister David Cameron has said Russian president Vladimir Putin “should be accountable” for Alexei Navalny’s death.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests against Vladimir Putin before being jailed in 2021.

The prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, in North-Western Russia, said in a statement that Navalny “felt bad after a walk” and almost immediately lost consciousness.

The statement added that paramedics at the scene confirmed the death of the jailed political leader and that the “causes of death are being established”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Cameron said: “Navalny fought bravely against corruption. Putin’s Russia fabricated charges against him, poisoned him, sent him to an arctic penal colony and now he has tragically died.

“Putin should be accountable for what has happened – no one should doubt the dreadful nature of his regime.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply shocked” by Navalny’s death and called it a “reminder of the repressive” nature of Putin’s regime.

Martin said Navalny’s death “underpins the lack of respect for the rule of law and protection of human rights in Russia”.

He added that it is a “a reminder of the repressive nature of the regime against its own people” and noted that Ireland had “consistently called for Navalny’s unconditional release before his death”.

Martin and Cameron are both attending the Munich Security Conference and at that event, Cameron said there should be “consequences” for Putin.

Speaking to broadcasters at the Conference, Cameron said Navalny was an “incredibly brave fighter against corruption”.

Asked whether there should be consequences, Cameron said: “There should be consequences because there’s no doubt in my mind that this man was a brave fighter against corruption, for justice, for democracy, and look what Putin’s Russia did to him.

“They trumped up charges, they imprisoned him, they poisoned him, they sent him to an Arctic penal colony and he’s died, and that is because of the action that Putin’s Russia took.”

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent and accused Putin of being behind the attack – something the Kremlin denied.

