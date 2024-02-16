Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, prison service reports

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER Alexei Navalny has died in prison, according to the Russian prison service.
Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests, against Vladimir Putin, before being jailed in 2021, after he was poisoned. The oppositional leader accused the Kremlin of poisoning him, which is denied.
The prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, in North-Western Russia said in a statement that Navalny “felt bad after a walk” and almost immediately lost consciousness.
“Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results,” it said.
The statement added that paramedics at the scene confirmed the death of the jailed political leader and that the”causes of death are being established”.
Navalny has been active politically since 2007 after he began anti-corruption campaigns through his personal blog. In order to share the information, he purchased shares in multiple state-owned oil companies in order to access the company records.
The political campaigner continued his blog until 2011, where he set up the Anti-Corruption Foundation and exposed about the vast riches amassed by Kremlin elites.
Later that year and into early 2012, he led huge protests after elections were won by Putin’s United Russia party.
In 2013, Navalny was convicted of defrauding the local Kirov government, of 16 million rubles (€450,000 – at the time) in a timber deal while acting as an advisor to the governor. Navalny denounced the conviction.
Later that year, the campaigned launched a bid to be the Mayor of Moscow, finishing in second place behind a Kremlin-backed candidate. In late 2014, Navalny led major protests again in Moscow.
He continues exposing Russia elitism through his online posts and protesting between 2013 and 2017. Throughout this time he was jailed on a number of occasions for leading and taking part in protests.
In 2017, when a campaign to run for President of Russia is blocked by the Kremlin due to his 2013 conviction. Navalny leads huge protests, larger than previous ones, against Putin and urges the public to boycott the election.
In 2020, he was poisoned and hospitalised in Siberia. Navalny was placed in a medically induced coma after losing consciousness during a flight where he was later transferred to a German hospital.
Tests reveal Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. He accused Putin of being behind his poisoning, which the Kremlin denies.
In early 2021, Navalny returned to Russia where he was arrested and jailed for breaking the restrictions of his 2013 suspended sentence – recuperating in Germany after he was moved there by Russian doctors.
Thousands are arrested in Russia after protesting the arrest.
In 2022 he is charged with more counts of embezzlement and sentenced to nine years in prison. Navalny lost all of his appeals.
In August, a gaunt Navalny, who spent much of his prison sentence in the harshest of conditions, was sentenced to a further 19 years in an even harsher “special regime” prison, under charges of “extremism”.
Contains reporting from © AFP 2024
have your say