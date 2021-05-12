#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
NI Secretary and David Frost urge ‘common sense’ from EU during Northern Ireland visit

Frost and NI Secretary Brandon Lewis met business and community reps during a two-day visit to the North.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 May 2021, 11:06 AM
31 minutes ago 1,331 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435100

BREXIT MINISTER DAVID Frost has urged the EU to take a “common sense, risk-based approach” to the Northern Ireland Protocol following a visit to the region.

He said the UK and the EU must find a solution “rapidly” after he and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis met business and community representatives in Northern Ireland during the two-day visit.

The Protocol, which was a red-line issue that forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, and aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, has Northern Ireland following a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

The UK and EU are at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland so that day-to-day life in Northern Ireland is minimally disrupted.

David Frost and Lewis have said the EU needs to take a pragmatic approach to the protocol if key elements are to be sustainable, according to Downing Street.

Following the visit, Frost said in a statement: “It’s clear from my visit that the Protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland.

“Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the Protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long.

“We’re committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith.

I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland.

He said “solutions must be found rapidly” to protect the Good Friday Agreement and to “minimise disruption” to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland.

Frost added: “As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.”

In his first official visit to Northern Ireland, Frost met business bosses from several sectors, including aerospace and manufacturing, to understand how they are adapting to the new arrangements.

He and Lewis also visited Larne Port, where they met Border Force and Daera (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) officials, as well as EU Commission staff present under the protocol arrangements.

Lewis added: “It is vital that the experiences, opportunities and challenges faced by people in Northern Ireland are understood and at the heart of our approach.

“I will continue these constructive and practical discussions in the weeks ahead, supporting Northern Ireland’s business needs and minimising the risk of disruptions at a crucial time.”

