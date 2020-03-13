Open thread: Your tips for handling kids while working from home

In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly had to pause his interview with BBC News after his child arrived into the room.

In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly had to pause his interview with BBC News after his child arrived into the room.

AS SCHOOLS AND childcare facilities across the countries close from today until 29 March, many parents around the country will have to adapt their daily routines.

Some people will also be working from home at this point if suitable to their jobs, which means a lot of parents might be coupling their jobs with keeping children occupied from home.

We have seen some examples in the past of when having children at home while working can prove to be… disruptive to say the least.

As this will be a new challenge for many parents, some advice would certainly not go amiss.

So we want to hear from you – what advice do you have for dealing with kids being off school while also working from home?

Let us know your advice in the comments below.