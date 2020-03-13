This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open thread: Your tips for handling kids while working from home

Keeping kids occupied when schools are closed can be a challenge, not least when you’re also working from home.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 13 Mar 2020, 11:54 AM
44 minutes ago 7,721 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5044957
In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly had to pause his interview with BBC News after his child arrived into the room.
Image: BBC News
In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly had to pause his interview with BBC News after his child arrived into the room.
In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly had to pause his interview with BBC News after his child arrived into the room.
Image: BBC News

AS SCHOOLS AND childcare facilities across the countries close from today until 29 March, many parents around the country will have to adapt their daily routines. 

Some people will also be working from home at this point if suitable to their jobs, which means a lot of parents might be coupling their jobs with keeping children occupied from home. 

We have seen some examples in the past of when having children at home while working can prove to be… disruptive to say the least.

As this will be a new challenge for many parents, some advice would certainly not go amiss.

So we want to hear from you – what advice do you have for dealing with kids being off school while also working from home?

Let us know your advice in the comments below. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie