Monday 2 August 2021
Decorative parts of four Bray buildings collapse

Wicklow County Council are engaging with the owners of the properties concerned.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Aug 2021, 3:40 PM
27 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5513025

A DECORATIVE PART at the top of four buildings in Bray, Co Wicklow collapsed onto the street below this morning.

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady said “it’s a miracle” that nobody appeared to be injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Bray Municipal District said in a statement to The Journal that a decorative parapet on a terrace of four buildings on Goldsmith Terrace, Quinsborough Road had collapsed this morning.

An Garda Síochána and Wicklow County Council Fire Service attended the scene along with engineers from the Council.

Wicklow County Council are engaging with the owners of the properties concerned.

The road reopened to traffic later this afternoon after being fenced off earlier.

