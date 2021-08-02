Decorative parts of four Bray buildings collapse

Partial collapse of the roof section of buildings on Quinsboro Rd in Bray. It’s a miracle as it appears nobody was injured.

The area is cordoned off now by the emergency services & the buildings have been evacuated. A lot of residents now on the street. pic.twitter.com/qXSWbNKbXc — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) August 2, 2021

A DECORATIVE PART at the top of four buildings in Bray, Co Wicklow collapsed onto the street below this morning.

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady said “it’s a miracle” that nobody appeared to be injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Bray Municipal District said in a statement to The Journal that a decorative parapet on a terrace of four buildings on Goldsmith Terrace, Quinsborough Road had collapsed this morning.

An Garda Síochána and Wicklow County Council Fire Service attended the scene along with engineers from the Council.

Wicklow County Council are engaging with the owners of the properties concerned.

The road reopened to traffic later this afternoon after being fenced off earlier.