Dee Forbes told Ryan Tubridy he would not receive a pay cut

NEW DOCUMENTS RELEASED by RTÉ show that former Director General Dee Forbes told presenter Ryan Tubridy in 2020 that his pay would not be reduced.

The information was contained in a series of documents submitted to TDs last night ahead of RTÉ’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon.

The documents were sent as it emerged that a review of RTÉ’s finances had uncovered the use of more barter accounts by the broadcaster.

RTÉ representatives are appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee for a second time today over the ongoing scandal around its failure to disclose €345,000 worth of payments to Tubridy since 2017.

Advertisement

It has emerged since that RTÉ underwrote a commercial sponsorship of Tubridy by Renault, labelled invoices for €75,000 payments made to Tubridy as a result as “consultancy fees”, and used a barter account for the payments.

The documentation shows how Forbes promised that RTÉ would guarantee the controversial deal with Renault.

It also shows that Forbes told Tubridy that his pay would not be reduced by RTÉ up to 2025, though the broadcaster had made assurances to the public that it was reducing the salaries of its highest earners.

Forbes wrote to Tubridy in July 2020: “The purpose of this correspondence is to record in writing our guarantee and undertaking that the fees set out in this Agreement will be paid by RTÉ without any reductions and RTÉ shall not make any request or enquiry from you in relation to a reduction in the agreed fees during the currency of the Agreement save as to those that might be imposed by changes to legislation.”

It has been found that RTÉ spent €138,000 on IRFU season tickets and €111,000 on travel and accommodation for the Rugby World Cup via a barter account.

At the Public Accounts Committee last week, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy asked RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins whether there was “a list of barter accounts”.

Read Next Related Reads Review of RTÉ's finances uncovers the use of barter accounts RTÉ documents reveal details of salaries paid to the company's 100 highest-earning staff

Collins responded: “No, there is only one barter account.”

Another document provided to the committee details the salaries paid to RTÉ’s highest 100 earners, though the names of the earners have been anonymised for privacy reasons.

The top salaries range from €515,000 to €116,851. 10 people on the list are executives, 59 hold other management roles, and 31 are presenters.

Minister for Media and Culture Catherine Martin announced yesterday that the government is launching two independent reviews into the culture at RTÉ and its relationships with external contractors.

Additional reporting by Jane Moore