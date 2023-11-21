Implementation plan for Irish Defence Forces change to go to cabinet later today

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to brief the Cabinet on the publication of a major document in the next phase of revamping the Irish Defence Forces.

The much anticipated Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces will be issued today.

The plan comes after the Commission on the Defence Forces published a number of recommendations on issues in the military in 2022.

The detailed implementation plan will set out the timetable for delivery of the recommendations over the short, medium and long-term by 2028.

The Journal reported on the details of the plan – which aims to push through the change needed to bring Irish army, navy and Air Corps up to the required standard - in September.

It is the first major project by Brian Molloy, the military’s newly appointed head of transformation.

Molloy’s role is to implement the High Level Action Plan devised to push through the proposed change.

There are more than 130 recommendations and one of the major projects is the primary radar plan to place surveillance equipment at strategic locations across the country to, not only monitor Irish skies, but also to monitor shipping traffic.

The state-of-the art technology utilised by the radar would be able to detect jets and drones at a range of altitudes. It could also be used to detect low-flying aircraft being used by drug gangs.

There are a number of human resources measures accepted and their delivery date will be in the coming months and next year. One of those initiatives will be to carry out internal morale reviews to find issues before they develop into major crises.

In September 2024 it is anticipated that all blocks will be removed to allow all Defence Forces personnel benefit from the European Working Time Directive.

This has been campaigned for by representative bodies PDFORRA and the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) for several years and is seen as a key solution to ongoing retention problems.

Another measure is to remove impediments to the promotion of women to senior ranks and it is anticipated to be completed by January 2024.

There will also be a study on grooming standards to better facilitate genders and a group established to look at how better to include diversity. A female mentoring programme will be in place by October.

The replacement of the Irish Air Corps’ helicopter fleet will take place in 2028.

There will be a project to completely redesign the structures of the military and that will be carried out by the Defence Forces but with assistance from international experts – it is anticipated this will begin in December 2023.

By June 2024 a plan will be in place to allow increased direct entry recruitment to fill specialist positions.