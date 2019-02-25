Delays of up to 80 minutes to trains out of Dublin's Heuston station

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL IS advising commuters of disruption to all services in and out of Dublin’s Heuston Station this morning.

Due to train failure between Sallins and Newbridge station in Co Kildare, commuters should expect delays of up to 80 minutes to all services leaving Heuston station this morning with delays of 30 minutes to all rails services into Heuston.

Delays of approximately 30 minutes are also expected on the Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock route.

Passengers travelling to Grand Canal Dock in Dublin city centre are being advised to take alternative rail services to Hazelhatch and change for Grand Canal Dock there.