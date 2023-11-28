Emergency services attend seven-vehicle collision on M50

MOTORISTS IN DUBLIN have been told to expect delays on the M50 this morning following a seven-vehicle collision on the motorway.

The collision happened at Junction 9 Red Cow in the southbound direction at around 7am.

Dublin Fire Brigade and emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said the recovery “is well underway”, adding: “we hope to be clear soon”.

The collision led to the closure of lanes two and three.

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder and the previously closed lanes have since reopened.

In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson said: “We have been advised that while the area remains busy, all lanes have reopened and we have not received any reports of injuries at this time.”