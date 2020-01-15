This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Democratic debate: Warren appears to reject handshake with Sanders after sexism row

Warren had claimed that Sanders told her privately that he did not think a woman could be elected president.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 7:17 AM
53 minutes ago 4,003 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966184
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders during last night's debate
Image: Patrick Semansky via PA Images
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders during last night's debate
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders during last night's debate
Image: Patrick Semansky via PA Images

THE ONGOING SEXISM row between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders headlined the final Democratic debate before voting commences.

Warren was seen appearing to decline a handshake offered by Sanders following the Iowa debate as the two sparred over Warren’s accusation that Sanders told her privately that he did not think a woman could be elected president.

Sanders vehemently denied the accusation.

“Does anybody in their right mind think a woman can’t be elected president?” he asked. “Of course a woman can win.”

With the Democratic field tightly bunched among four leading candidates, the debate offered an opportunity for separation.

However none of the six candidates on stage had the kind of moment likely to reshape the race in the final weeks before voting starts.

Instead, the debate was generally marked by a focus on weighty issues of foreign policy, climate change and how to provide health care for all Americans.

Even when disputes emerged, most candidates quickly pivoted to note their larger differences with Donald Trump.

Sanders did step up his attacks on former vice president Joe Biden over his past support of the Iraq War and broad free-trade agreements.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who was mired in the middle of the pack, seized on Warren’s shifting positions on health care.

Billionaire Tom Steyer acknowledged making money from investments in the fossil fuel industry, but highlighted his decade-long fight to combat climate change, an issue that came up repeatedly throughout the night.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, sometimes struggled for attention in a debate that often featured points of conflict between his rivals.

Perhaps his strongest moment came when he described how, as a military veteran who is vocal about his faith, he could stand up to Trump in a general election.

“I’m ready to take on Donald Trump because when he gets to the tough talk and the chest thumping, he’ll have to stand next to an American war veteran and explain how he pretended bone spurs made him ineligible to serve,” Buttigieg said.

Related Read

10.11.19 All eyes on Iowa: A view of the Democratic candidates from the key state

“And if a guy like Donald Trump keeps trying to use religion to somehow recruit Christianity into the GOP, I will be standing there not afraid to talk about a different way to answer the call of faith and insist that God does not belong to a political party.”

Several candidates also condemned Trump’s recent move to kill Iran’s top general as well as his decision to keep US troops in the region.

“We have to get combat troops out,” declared Warren, who also called for reducing the military budget.

Others, including Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar, said they favoured maintaining a small military presence in the Middle East.

“I bring a different perspective,” said Buttigieg. “We can continue to remain engaged without having an endless commitment to ground troops.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie