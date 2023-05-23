Minister says ‘floatels’ are being looked at to house asylum seekers

MINISTER FOR INTEGRATION Roderic O’Gorman has said that his department is considering using accommodation aboard barges or moored ships, also known as “floatels”, to house asylum seekers.

O’Gorman’s department ruled out the idea of housing Ukrainians in a luxury cruise ship at Dublin Port last summer, due to concerns that this would take up too much space at the port.

However, speaking to reporters today, the minister said that a smaller ‘floatel’ concept was much more workable.

“I wasn’t hugely knowledgeable about this nine months ago, but there’s a distinct difference between cruise liners and floatels,” O’Gorman admitted.

“Particularly because floatels have a shallower draft and are more flexible than cruise liners which can only be accommodated on a small number of places around Ireland, whereas floatels can be accommodated much more flexibly.”

“Our department is looking at floatels, in the context of the numbers we’re accommodating: 22,000 people across international protection (IP), 84,000 across IP in Ukraine. We do have to look at all options and floatels can offer safe accommodation for international protection,” he said.

The minister added that his department was making significant progress on increasing the amount of accommodation but that demand was still high.

“We of course have people arriving as well. So that element is outside of our control. I think for now I would just say I hope to see significant further decreases over the next number of days.”