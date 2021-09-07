#Open journalism No news is bad news

Eight babies were born into a homeless charity's services last year

Depaul Ireland launched its 2020 annual report today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,320 Views 12 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EIGHT BABIES WERE born into a homeless charity’s services last year. 

Non-governmental organisation Depaul Ireland – which runs homelessness services in Northern Ireland and the Republic – published its 2020 annual report today.

Depaul runs short- and long-term accommodation units for homeless people, as well as providing a wide range of supports.

Last year, Depaul helped 3,542 men, women and children in Northern Ireland and the Republic. 

A total of 410 families came through Depaul’s services in 2020 and 772 children facing homelessness were helped. 

Eight babies were born to women utilising Depaul’s services in the north and south throughout the year. 

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Depaul added five additional services and provided 240 extra beds in its shielding units for the most medically at-risk within the homeless population. 

“As a society, we are all faced with the exceptional challenges brought on by Covid-19 but, despite this, Depaul’s quick response to the crisis enabled us to protect our service users who were most vulnerable to exposure to the virus,” Depaul CEO David Carroll said. 

“Working closely with the HSE we established ‘shielding units’ for the most medically at-risk in the homeless population.” 

Approved Housing Body

The charity also helped 554 people move on from its services to find a suitable home, an increase of 40% on the year previous. 

Last year, Depaul launched its Approved Housing Body, Depaul Housing, set up in response to the urgent need to source suitable ‘move-on’ accommodation for those accessing its homeless services, as well as people who are living in other homeless services. 

Depaul Housing acquired its first properties in April 2020, and the following month its first two tenants moved into their new homes. 

By the end of 2020, Depaul Housing had secured 11 properties, housed five service users in new long-term accommodation and commenced development on a further 20 units. 

Hayley Halpin
